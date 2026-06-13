MHT CET Result 2026 Live: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, is expected to announce the MHT CET 2026 PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) first-attempt results shortly on its official website. The declaration of the result will mark the beginning of the engineering admission process across Maharashtra through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP).

Earlier, the CET Cell released the PCB results and statistics, revealing that 2,84,063 candidates registered for the examination, while 2,63,213 appeared. The notification also stated that 11 students secured a perfect 100 percentile score. Candidates awaiting the PCM result will be able to download their scorecards using their login credentials.

Steps to Download MHT CET Result 2026

Candidates can follow the given below steps to download the MHT CET Result 2026 for PCM:

Step 1: Go to the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the MHT CET Result 2026 Link

Step 3: Enter login credentials like application number and password

Step 4: Download the MHT CET 2026 result for PCM for academic use

MHT CET Counselling Registration to Open After PCM Results

After the declaration of the MHT CET 2026 PCM result, the CAP counselling process for engineering admissions will begin. Eligible candidates will have to register online, upload the required documents and select their preferred colleges and courses.

Seats will be allotted based on merit rank, reservation category, candidate preferences and seat availability. Students are advised to regularly check official updates and complete all counselling steps within the given deadlines.

MHT CET Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Check Here For Latest Updates