MHT CET 2nd Attempt Result 2026 Out: Check PCB Scorecard Link, Steps To Download

MHT CET 2nd Attempt Result Date 2026: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has declared the MHT CET 2026 PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) 2nd Attempt Result. Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted on May 10 and 11 can now download their scorecards from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET PCB Result 2026 includes aggregate as well as subject-wise percentile scores and has been prepared on the basis of the final answer key. The examination consisted of 200 objective-type questions carrying 200 marks. For candidates who appeared in both attempts, the best score out of the two attempts will be considered for admission.

Direct Link: MHT CET 2nd Attempt PCB Result 2026

MHT CET 2nd Attempt Result 2026: How To Check Scorecard

Candidates can follow these steps to download their results:

Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the MHT CET PCB 2nd Attempt Result 2026 link.

Enter the registered email ID and password.

Submit the details and view the scorecard.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The scorecard contains subject-wise percentile scores along with the overall percentile obtained by the candidate.

MHT CET 2026 Counselling: What Happens Next?

Candidates who qualify in the examination will have to participate in the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for admission to various courses.

Register online for the CAP counselling process.

Complete document verification as instructed.

Fill and submit preferred college and course choices.

Check seat allotment results released by the authorities.

Confirm admission by paying the required fee at the allotted institute.

The counselling process will be conducted entirely online and is expected to take place in multiple rounds. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the CAP schedule and admission process.