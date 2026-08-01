NRI Seeks Help As Parents Demand Rs 20 Lakh For Brother's Flat: 'Gave Rs 19 Lakh For His Wedding'

An NRI living abroad for the last three years has sought the internet's help regarding his family's financial habits after revealing that his parents were constantly asking him for large amounts of money. In a social media post titled, "Parents asking money to buy an apartment for brother," the NRI detailed that he was living paycheck to paycheck in India but managed to have a change in fortunes after moving abroad.

Despite having an elder brother who was working for a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), the NRI said he had to pay Rs 19 lakh for the former's marriage.

"My elder brother on the other hand was trying for govt jobs for 5 years and finally secured a job at a PSB. Now, for his marriage I gave 10L and another 9L as debt to avoid starting the marriage with outside debt. He hasn't started paying me back, but that is ok if he wants to take some time," the NRI wrote.

The NRI revealed that prior to the wedding, the parents prompted him to put a down payment of Rs 40 lakh for an apartment worth Rs 1.1 crore, which would be registered in his brother's name. Though he initially refused, the family was piling on the pressure again.

"Cut to 6 months post-marriage, now they want me to donate Rs 15-20 lakh as a down payment to buy an apartment under my brother's name. I'm not sure what are their thoughts," he said.

"Just to add, I've cleared multiple debts for my father throughout, went through COVID when my father's business was severely affected. I send monthly allowance proportionate to my salary increases for the last nine years."

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'Learn To Say No'

As the post gained traction, social media users advised the man to create strong financial boundaries and learn to say no frequently to his parents.

"Please don't do that, you need to create some strong financial boundaries here," said one user while another added: "A spine. You are missing a spine to take a stand against your family's financial abuse. Tell them straight that they should stop seeing you as a cash cow and start treating you like family. If they ask for more they will get less. Lower their monthly allowance."

A third commented: "As someone who has brothers: No! Say no! If I were to ever ask my brother to put in the down-payment for a flat I'm buying - I'd put his name on the registry of the house. And I won't take any debt that I couldn't instantly repay - that's a red flag."

A fourth said: "Looks like you have done more than enough and they just want to use you as ATM for funding your brother's lifestyle. Even if you give 15 lakhs, they will ask for more again in some months and eventually they will ask for full 1 crore plus to be paid by you."