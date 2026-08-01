Vicky Jain Launches Production House, Announces Action Film With Tiger Shroff And Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav is all set to take the next big step in his career. After carving a niche for himself as a content creator and reality star, the influencer will make his Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff in an upcoming action entertainer.

The untitled project is directed by Remo D'Souza and backed by Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain's newly launched production house, VJ Frames. The film officially went on the floors on August 1.

Trade analyst Taran Aadarsh shared the news in an X post on Saturday. He wrote, "VICCKY JAIN LAUNCHES PRODUCTION HOUSE ON HIS BIRTHDAY – SIGNS TIGER SHROFF, ABHISHEK BANERJEE & ELVISH YADAV FOR ACTION FRANCHISE DIRECTED BY REMO D'SOUZA... Entrepreneur-producer #VicckyJain celebrated his birthday by launching his film production house, #VJFrames."

Taran added, "The banner's maiden venture is a yet-to-be-titled action franchise, directed by #RemoDSouza and starring #TigerShroff, #AbhishekBanerjee and #ElvishYadav. The film goes on floors today [1 Aug 2026]."

More about Elvish Yadav

Siddharth Yadav, famously known as Elvish Yadav, started his YouTube career in 2016. He became popular on social media for his short films, comedic skits, roasts and Haryanvi-style lifestyle vlogs. Across his three YouTube channels, the influencer has amassed a fanbase of over 25 million subscribers.

Elvish rose to fame in 2023 after winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, scripting history as the first-ever wildcard contestant to win the reality show franchise. He later appeared on other reality shows like Playground, Roadies XX: Double Cross and Laughter Chefs Season 2.

Elvish Yadav made his acting debut last year in the web show Aukaat Ke Bahar.