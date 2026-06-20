Samay Raina Confirms <i>Alpha</i> Duo Alia Bhatt-Sharvari On <i>India's Got Latent 2</i>, Internet Says, "What a Comeback"

Almost a month after a picture of Alpha co-stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh on the set of India's Got Latent 2 went viral, Samay Raina himself confirmed the news today.

The show is set to premiere in a couple of hours. The comedian took to his Instagram Stories to share the YouTube link for the first episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, whose thumbnail featured the two actresses. Alia Bhatt wore a cap with "Alpha" written on it. Also visible in the thumbnail were cutouts of Samay, comedian Ashish Solanki, and Balraj Ghai.

The caption read, "Are we ready to start the show?"

Internet Reactions

One person commented, "Bro got banned, deleted the whole season, and came back with a Netflix deal. Absolute peak internet culture."

Someone else wrote, "Biggest comeback the industry has ever seen."

Another user commented, "Netflix ka set tutega ab."

"Ye to crazy ho gaya," wrote another user.

Other comments included, "Crazy crazy crazy" and "What a comeback!"

About Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Wagh's Viral Pic

Back in 2025, Samay Raina found himself embroiled in a major controversy over a remark made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode of his YouTube comedy show India's Got Latent.

When Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's picture went viral, season 2 of the show found itself back in the spotlight.

In the image that was making the rounds online, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are seen seated alongside Balraj Singh Ghai and Aashish Solanki on the panel. It is because of the show's earlier controversy that the picture in question is getting more reactions than usual.

India's Got Latent Controversy

The 2025 episode of India's Got Latent led to widespread outrage, FIRs were filed, and the show was eventually taken down. Samay Raina faced major controversy in 2025 following a remark made by podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia

Following the controversy, Sunil had openly criticised Samay and referred to him as a "terrorist". Samay later responded to those remarks with a dig at Sunil in his comedy special Still Alive.

"Sunil Pal said, 'Learn from Kapil Sharma'. Kapil Sharma was supposed to come on our next episode. All the irrelevant people trying to get some limelight by kicking the f***ing dead at that time," said Samay.

About India's Got Latent 2

The much-awaited Samay Raina's comedy show 'India's Got Latent' is finally returning with its second season, but with a twist. The comedian announced that the second season of the show will stream on Netflix and YouTube as well.

After gaining immense popularity in season one, the fans of Samay Raina have been eagerly waiting for the next instalment of the show. Originating from YouTube, Samay's show is set to debut on Netflix.

In the announcement video, Samay Raina, along with his friend Balraj Singh, shared that the episodes of the second season will stream on Netflix and YouTube simultaneously without a difference in duration.

As per the video, the show is expected to be unfiltered. Netflix shared the announcement on their Instagram handle.

About Alpha

Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, is set to be released in theatres on July 10, according to production banner Yash Raj Films. Directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame, the spy action movie was previously slated to debut in cinemas on April 17, 2026.

Alpha, the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, was originally scheduled to hit screens last Christmas. The movie also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ | Samay Raina Announces India's Got Latent 2, To Stream On Netflix, YouTube