NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the NEET UG 2026 re-exam today, June 21, 2026, for candidates affected by the cancellation of the earlier May 3 exam. More than 20 lakh students are expected to appear for the retest across the country. The examination will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.

The re-exam is being conducted under enhanced security arrangements, including biometric authentication, strict frisking, and additional monitoring, to ensure a fair and transparent process. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website neet.nta.nic.in through the candidate login portal.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Timings

The revised NEET UG 2026 exam timing is 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM, with an additional 15 minutes added compared to the earlier schedule. Candidates must report to their allotted centres well before the deadline, as the exam centre gates will close at 1:30 PM. Late entry will not be permitted under any circumstances.

NTA has advised students to carefully read all instructions mentioned on the admit card and follow the examination guidelines strictly.

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Dress Code

Candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam must follow the dress code prescribed by NTA to ensure smooth entry into the examination hall. Both male and female candidates should wear simple, light-colored clothes with half sleeves and slippers or sandals with low heels. Heavy clothing, full sleeves, shoes, large buttons, and accessories should be avoided.

Students are also not allowed to wear jewellery such as rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, or any decorative items. The dress code is aimed at facilitating quick security checks and maintaining fairness during the exam.

Documents Required at the Exam Centre

NEET UG 2026 re-exam admit card

Valid photo ID proof

Passport-size photograph (if mentioned in the admit card instructions)

Transparent water bottle

Candidates should avoid bringing any prohibited items to the examination hall, including electronic devices, study materials, and valuables.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam LIVE: Track Latest Updates Here