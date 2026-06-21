NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the NEET UG 2026 re-exam today, June 21, 2026, for candidates affected by the cancellation of the earlier May 3 exam. More than 20 lakh students are expected to appear for the retest across the country. The examination will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM.
The re-exam is being conducted under enhanced security arrangements, including biometric authentication, strict frisking, and additional monitoring, to ensure a fair and transparent process. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website neet.nta.nic.in through the candidate login portal.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Timings
The revised NEET UG 2026 exam timing is 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM, with an additional 15 minutes added compared to the earlier schedule. Candidates must report to their allotted centres well before the deadline, as the exam centre gates will close at 1:30 PM. Late entry will not be permitted under any circumstances.
NTA has advised students to carefully read all instructions mentioned on the admit card and follow the examination guidelines strictly.
NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Dress Code
Candidates appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam must follow the dress code prescribed by NTA to ensure smooth entry into the examination hall. Both male and female candidates should wear simple, light-colored clothes with half sleeves and slippers or sandals with low heels. Heavy clothing, full sleeves, shoes, large buttons, and accessories should be avoided.
Students are also not allowed to wear jewellery such as rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, or any decorative items. The dress code is aimed at facilitating quick security checks and maintaining fairness during the exam.
Documents Required at the Exam Centre
- NEET UG 2026 re-exam admit card
- Valid photo ID proof
- Passport-size photograph (if mentioned in the admit card instructions)
- Transparent water bottle
Candidates should avoid bringing any prohibited items to the examination hall, including electronic devices, study materials, and valuables.
NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam LIVE: Track Latest Updates Here
NEET Re Exam June 21 LIVE: Candidates Advised to Reach Centres Early
Students appearing for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam have been advised to reach their allotted centres well before the gate closing time of 1:30 PM. Late entry will not be permitted under any circumstances.
NTA NEET 2026 LIVE: NTA Strengthens Security Measures
To ensure a fair and transparent examination process, NTA has introduced enhanced security arrangements for the NEET UG 2026 re-exam. The agency has reportedly used Indian Air Force helicopters for the secure movement of question papers, while paper setters were kept in isolated facilities. Multi-layer biometric verification has also been implemented at examination centres to prevent malpractice and maintain the integrity of the test.
NEET UG Retest LIVE Updates: NTA Special Dress Code Guidelines
Candidates appearing for NEET UG 2026 in religious attire must reach their examination centres well in advance. As per NTA guidelines, such students are advised to report at least one hour earlier than the standard reporting time, preferably between 12:00 PM and 12:30 PM, to allow sufficient time for security checks and verification.
NEET UG 2026 Re Exam LIVE: Exam To Start At 2:00 PM
The National Testing Agency is conducting the NEET UG 2026 re-exam today, June 21, across 565 cities, including 551 cities in India and 14 international locations. The examination is being held in offline pen-and-paper mode at nearly 5,400 centres. Candidates will take the test from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM, while entry to examination centres closes at 1:30 PM.