Nine Fractured Ribs, But She Took NEET Re-Exam 2026: Dharmendra Pradhan Stepped In To Help

NEET Re-Exam 2026: A NEET aspirant from West Bengal, who suffered serious injuries in a road accident just a week before the medical entrance exam, was able to appear for the test on Sunday after special arrangements were made at her examination centre following the intervention of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Shrishti Dubey, a candidate from West Bengal, had met with a major road accident on June 14 in which nine of her ribs were fractured and her lungs were severely injured. She underwent vascular surgery, was put on artificial ventilation and is currently in recovery. Despite her condition, she remained determined to appear for the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

Her parents reached out to the education minister seeking support so that she could take the examination at her allotted centre -- Binodini Girls High School in Dhakuria, West Bengal.

In their message to the minister, the parents said their daughter had sustained "major injury in lungs" in the accident and had undergone a major surgery. "She is determined to appear for the NEET exam and need your support," they wrote.

They requested that the examination centre be asked to provide a chair and table for her on the ground floor, allow her to appear in hospital clothes and permit medical attachments such as a chest drain. They also informed the minister that ILS Hospital was prepared to provide the required medical support, including a doctor, paramedics and other necessary arrangements.

Taking cognisance of the request, Pradhan facilitated special arrangements at the examination centre.

A separate room was arranged for Shrishti at the centre, along with medical support and an ambulance on standby, enabling her to appear for the examination despite her fragile condition. According to the report, Shrishti is now writing the exam.

Her parents later called the education minister to thank him for the support extended to their daughter in ensuring that she did not miss the examination because of the accident.