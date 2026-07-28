'Delulu', 'Clock It': Gen Z Lingo Reaches Lok Sabha During Paper Leak Debate

"Delulu." "Clock it." "FOMO." These are not terms you would expect to hear in the Lok Sabha. But on Tuesday, phrases more familiar to Instagram reels than to Parliament made an appearance during the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

As MPs discussed a Bill meant to stop examination paper leaks, they reached for Gen Z's vocabulary, probably to sound a little more in step with the young people whose protests had put the Bill on the table in the first place.

BJP's Bansuri Swaraj Says PM Modi 'Clocked It'

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "clocked" the examination system and "provided a legislative solution".

"Modiji clocked it and provided a legislative solution," Swaraj said. Calling the Bill a "transformative amendment", she added, "It is not just a requirement but a demand of today's day and age."

"This bill is proof of the Modi government's sensitivity and responsible governance," she said.

For those unfamiliar with the term, "clock it" is Gen Z shorthand for "you nailed it" or "spot on". It usually comes with a hand gesture, tapping the thumb against the middle or index finger, a gesture now widely used across social media to signal approval or agreement.

Shrikant Shinde Takes A Dig At Opposition In Gen Z Terms

Slamming the Opposition's response to the paper leak protests, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said, "I'd like to sum up the opposition's protest in Gen Z language. They were MIA (missing in action) for the first 37 days and did not go to Jantar Mantar. Then came FOMO (fear of missing out), so they held a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence. Finally, they became 'delulu' (delusional), believing the protesting students would join them, but no one did."

He added that the nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination should be seen as a chance to bring "historic change" to the education system.

MIA stands for "missing in action", used to describe someone who is absent or unreachable.

FOMO means "fear of missing out", the anxiety of being left out of something others are doing.

Delulu is Gen Z shorthand for "delusional", used to describe someone holding on to an unrealistic belief.

Tejasvi Surya Calls Opposition 'Delulu'

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also reached for the term "delulu" while attacking the Opposition, arguing there was no greater delusion than believing the country's youth stood with opposition parties. Surya criticised the Congress, pointing out that there had been no convictions in paper leak cases so far, since the UPA government had not passed a similar Bill back in 2010.

Surya said, "Because of this issue, the Opposition thinks that youth are with them, there can't be no greater delulu than this."

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule asked the MPs to stick with discussing the NEET paper leak issue instead of using Gen Z phrases during the debate. "Why are we getting into the lingo of Gen Z? This debate is not about the Oxford online dictionary as to who knows how many words. We are here for very serious issue," Sule said.

The remarks came during discussion of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha. The government had introduced the Bill on Monday, days after student protests over the NEET paper leak and exam irregularities led to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Bill proposes stricter punishment, including jail terms of up to 10 years and fines of up to Rs 50 lakh, for those found guilty of paper leaks. It aims to strengthen the existing Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, by introducing fast-tracked investigations, speedy trials through Special Fast Track Courts, the appointment of Special Public Prosecutors, and time-bound disposal of appeals.

Long before the slang reached Parliament, it was on the streets of Delhi. Thousands of young protesters from across India, had used this same vocabulary through weeks of demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.

Dharmendra Pradhan, who had held the Education portfolio since 2021, resigned on Saturday, following weeks of protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party against paper leaks at Jantar Mantar since 20 June. His resignation was one of the central demands of the protesters, who called off their demonstration hours after Pradhan submitted his resignation letter to Prime Minister Modi.

On the same day, the Centre announced that Joshi, who also holds the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution portfolios, had been given additional charge of the Education Ministry.