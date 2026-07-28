Video: From Police Van, Bihar Student Asks Mother, "Have You Eaten?"

A student, arrested during the recent Bihar bandh protests, was seen speaking to his mother from a police van. His first question: “Have you eaten?”

Sitting inside the van, the young man looked at his mother and asked if she had eaten before asking her to “go home”, showed a video now going viral on social media.

He then comforts her, saying, "Don't worry. Nothing will happen to me."

The incident reportedly took place at around 1 am on July 25.

The detentions came after student organisations and the student wings of political parties held protests in Bihar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak issue.

According to police, some protesters later created disturbances in parts of the city, and allegedly attacked members of the media and police personnel. They resorted to stone-pelting, vandalism, attacks on police personnel, and damage to public property, police alleged.

Following the violence, Patna Police launched a crackdown on those accused of involvement in the unrest and detained several students, who were then produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court. They were then sent to judicial custody.

Bihar Police Headquarters said 694 people were detained across the state. After verification, 339 students and minors were released, while 355 people were produced before courts for further legal proceedings. Police said action against the accused will depend on the outcome of the investigation.

The police also said 91 police personnel, including the Superintendents of Police of Siwan and Sitamarhi, two SDPOs, and several station house officers, were injured during the clashes.

The station house officer of the Gandhi Maidan police station was reported to be seriously injured. Authorities also said 14 government vehicles were damaged, one was set on fire, and 13 civilians were injured during the violence.

