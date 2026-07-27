Gen Z Could Be India's Most Powerful Voter Bloc By 2029. Numbers Explain Why

The wave of student protests that culminated in Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation has reinforced a political reality that governments can no longer afford to ignore: India's Generation Z is emerging as one of the country's most influential political constituencies.

What began as protests over the NEET-UG paper leak quickly evolved into a broader conversation on transparency, accountability and the future of India's education system. The movement also highlighted how rapidly digitally connected young Indians can shape the national discourse and compel political responses.

The protests may prove to be a preview of a much larger political shift. By the time India votes in the 2029 general election, Generation Z will have become the country's largest adult generation, making it an electoral force that no political party can afford to overlook.

India's Largest Adult Generation

By 2029, Generation Z, comprising those aged 18 to 32, is projected to number nearly 380 million, including about 199 million men and 181 million women. That would make it India's largest adult generation, overtaking Millennials, whose population is projected to stand at around 357 million.

The significance of this shift extends far beyond demographics. Gen Z will account for the country's largest pool of students, first-time voters, early-career professionals and young families. Issues such as employment, education, affordability, housing, climate change and governance are therefore likely to become even more politically significant.

Waiting behind them is an even larger Generation Alpha. Although its members will still be below voting age in 2029, they are projected to number more than 417 million, making them India's largest generation overall.

A Smaller Share, But A More Influential Vote

Even as Gen Z becomes India's largest adult generation, the overall share of young voters in the electorate continues to decline because India's population is gradually ageing.

People aged 18 to 29 accounted for 38.3 per cent of India's voting-age population in 1988. By 2024, that share had fallen to 30.1 per cent, and UN median projections suggest it will decline further to 27.8 per cent by 2029.

In other words, roughly one in every four eligible voters will belong to the 18-29 age group by the end of the decade.

Yet numerical share alone does not determine political influence. Gen Z combines size with unprecedented digital connectivity, higher educational aspirations and the ability to mobilise rapidly through social media. Recent student protests demonstrated how quickly issues affecting young people can dominate the national political agenda.

For political parties, winning over Gen Z may become just as important as retaining support among older voters.

India Is Growing Older

The rise of Gen Z is unfolding alongside a broader demographic transition. India's population is ageing, with the proportion of children steadily shrinking while older age groups account for an increasing share of the population.

Among men, the share of those below 18 years is projected to decline from 45.2 per cent in 1989 to 27.8 per cent in 2029. Among women, it is expected to fall from 44.8 per cent to 27.3 per cent over the same period.

Meanwhile, the proportion of people aged 45 to 61 has increased steadily, rising from 10.9 per cent to 18.3 per cent among men and from 11.3 per cent to 18.6 per cent among women.

The population aged 62 years and above has expanded even faster. Among men, this group's share is projected to almost double from 5 per cent to 9.9 per cent, while among women it is expected to rise from 5.7 per cent to 11.3 per cent, reflecting women's longer life expectancy.

As India grows older, the demographic dividend associated with its youthful population will gradually narrow. That makes the present moment particularly significant.

Generation Z is entering adulthood at a time when it is becoming the country's largest adult generation, the most digitally connected and one of the most politically aware. The protests over the NEET-UG controversy may ultimately be remembered not just as a movement over an examination, but as an early demonstration of the political influence this generation is beginning to wield.