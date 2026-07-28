Foreigner Reflects On Giving Birth In Mumbai, Praises Hospital Support

Becoming a parent can be a life-changing experience, but it can also come with unexpected challenges. A woman from the Netherlands, who has been living in India, has shared the emotional highs and lows of becoming a mother in Mumbai, describing both the care she received and the difficulties she faced after returning home.

In a video shared on Instagram, content creator Ivana reflected on giving birth as a foreigner in India and explained how the experience was different from what she was used to in the Netherlands.

She said that giving birth in India was the first time she truly experienced how different the medical system was compared to her home country.

Comparing the two healthcare systems, Ivana said hospitals in the Netherlands are "very anti-medication" and usually discharge new mothers quickly.

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She said that in Mumbai, she had to stand her ground to have an unmedicated birth. However, after her daughter was born, she was impressed by the care she received. She recalled that the care was beautiful, that they were given plenty of space in a wonderful hospital room, and that the nurses were kind and completely in awe of their daughter. She added that she absolutely loved the extra care.

However, she said things became much more difficult after she was discharged from the hospital and returned home. Living in a small apartment without family nearby, she found herself struggling with loneliness during the postpartum period. She wrote that everyone close to her was far away, and because her home was so small, she could not invite anyone to stay and help her.

She also shared that Mumbai was going through a massive heatwave, with temperatures regularly crossing 40 degrees. She said even taking a simple walk in the building park was impossible and that she was terrified to step outside.

Ivana also described Mumbai's traffic as "chaotic" and said she did not know where to go with her newborn baby. She said the experience was awfully isolating.

During the days when her husband had to go to the office, she said her adopted dog, Bambi, became her biggest source of comfort. She described Bambi as a calming and therapeutic soul who gave her a safe reason to step outside every day and helped keep her grounded when everything around her felt overwhelming.

By the time her daughter was four months old, Ivana said she had reached her breaking point. She shared that she had completely had enough of Mumbai and its shenanigans and knew she needed to pack a bag and fly back to the Netherlands just to breathe.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post. One user commented, "I can relate to this."

Another user noted, "Uno reverse. I have to give birth in the Netherlands."

"Thank you for sharing your experience," added a third user.