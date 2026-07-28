Tech Founder Walks Away From $2 Million To Pursue Arts And Overcome Burnout

Former tech CEO Aditi Sinha shared why she chose to give back $2 million in investor funding, step down from her startup, and rebuild her life on her own terms. Sinha, who co-founded a tech startup at age 23 after graduating from BITS Pilani, explained that despite running a successful company with global clients, a 30-person team, and $5 million raised, she was silently struggling with burnout.

In the caption, reflecting on her decision, she described stepping down as both the hardest and most necessary choice of her life. She revealed that she reached a breaking point where her career success no longer matched her personal well-being.

"I walked away from $2M to find my voice again," she wrote as the caption of the video. "Returning $2,000,000 in venture funding and stepping down as a tech founder was the hardest decision of my life, and the most necessary one."

"Burning out taught me that success on paper means nothing if you're losing yourself in the process. I decided to pivot from building software to building stories, choosing poetry, performance, and honest creation over running on empty."

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"I realised that I built a company without building a life that felt truly like mine," Sinha said in the video. "So I stepped away. We returned $2 million to our investors, and I started over from scratch."

She emphasised that "success on paper means nothing if you're losing yourself in the process."

"If you're currently rebuilding, starting over, or learning how to choose yourself - welcome! You're in good company," she suggested.