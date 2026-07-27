Passenger Lights <i>Diya</i> For <i>Puja</i> Inside Moving Train's AC Coach, Video Sparks Outrage

A viral video showing a passenger performing religious rituals with an open flame inside an air-conditioned coach of a moving train has sparked outrage. In the widely shared clip, a man apparently seated on the upper berth of an AC compartment is seen lighting an oil lamp (diya) and incense sticks (agarbatti) while praying. As smoke began to fill the compartment, a fellow passenger intervened and pointed out the severe risks of keeping an open flame inside an enclosed space.

Details of the incident were posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the account Jharkhand Rail Users (@JharkhandRail). "Smoke may trigger the train's fire alarm, while an open flame inside a moving train poses a serious fire risk," the caption read.

Notably, lighting incense sticks produces smoke that can easily trigger the coach's automated smoke detectors and activate the train's emergency braking system. Also, AC coaches have synthetic bedding, curtains, and upholstery, which are highly flammable and turn any flame into a major fire hazard.

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Railway's official response

Following public outrage, Railway Seva, the official citizen grievance handle of the Ministry of Railways, requested details such as the train number, date, and PNR to initiate an investigation. The handle also noted that passengers can register complaints directly through the official portal at railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in for quicker resolution.

Watch the video here:

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Social media reaction

The incident has triggered a heated debate across social media. While users acknowledged the intent behind religious devotion, they agreed that personal faith should never compromise public safety.

"A blunder like this is a serious, punishable threat to passengers. Such acts must be strongly condemned," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Railways should introduce a safety breach reporting feature via the IRCTC app that can scan uploaded photos and prioritise swift action by the RPF," said another user.

"As a rule, vendors aren't even allowed to carry matchboxes for sale inside train coaches. Passengers lighting fires inside compartments should be heavily fined and detained if they resist," a third user stated.