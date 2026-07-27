Lost For 5 Years, Dog Finally Reunites With Owner In US: "Never Lose Hope"

A family in Nebraska, US, was reunited with their lost dog after five years. The pooch was found behind a truck stop in Indiana, which is more than 600 miles from home, the New York Post reported. Inmaculada Jackman was heartbroken in 2021 when her dog, Chong, escaped from the family's home in Lincoln, Nebraska. Despite searching the neighbourhood for months, there was no sign of him. But as years passed, the family got a new dog, Che Che, and tried to move forward while still holding out hope.

"I still looked for him," Jackman told local media outlet WKRC. "We still went to our old neighbourhood and drove around and looked to see if we could see anyone walking him or if he was running around somewhere."

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Five years later, a friend sent Jackman a social media post - Chong had been found behind a truck stop in Indiana, about 642 miles from Lincoln.

Jackman immediately contacted the Hendricks County Animal Shelter to claim him. But there was an issue, as during the years Chong was missing, someone else had microchipped him.

Shelter staff explained they had to notify the person listed on the new microchip and give them three days to respond. If no one came forward, Chong could be released to Jackman.

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"They told me that they were all hoping and praying that the other people did not contact them," Jackman recalled.

No one responded within the grace period. Jackman was cleared to re-adopt Chong and drove to Indiana to bring him home.

Heartwarming footage from the shelter shows Chong's initial confusion after five years apart, before he eventually cuddled with Jackman and barked with joy. He also met his new dog brother, Che Che.

"Never lose hope," she told WKRC. "It's been five years, and we found him."