UP Boy, 5, Urinates In Pants. Teacher Burns His Private Parts With Hot Knife

Police in Varanasi have registered a case against a teacher, the principal and the management of a private school after a five-year-old nursery student was allegedly burned with a heated knife on his private parts, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place at a private school in the Pandeypur area of Varanasi. According to the complaint, the child, son of Kesari Kumar, asked his teacher, identified as Preeti Kushwaha, for permission to use the restroom. When permission was refused, the child urinated in his pants.

The teacher allegedly took the child to another room, heated a knife and burned his private parts. The complaint further states that the child was also beaten and warned not to make the same mistake again.

The family said they were left shocked when the child returned home and described what had happened to him. Following this, they approached the local police station and lodged a formal complaint.

Taking note of the complaint, police have registered a case against the teacher, the school principal and the school management. The FIR has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 115(2) for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 118(1) for voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, and Section 351(2) relating to criminal intimidation.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said, "This is an extremely serious matter whose painful and horrific impact could last a lifetime on that child. Teachers should have enough sense to treat children with empathy and humanity. Immediate appropriate action must be taken!"

Police said further investigation into the matter is underway.