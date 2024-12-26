Man Kills 8-Year-Old Girl After She Resists Rape Attempt, Stuffs Body In Sack In UP's Varanasi

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing an eight-year-old girl after trying to rape her in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. She had fought back and screamed at him, the police said.

The police said CCTV footage from the area where the crime happened showed the accused, Irshad, following the girl.

A few minutes later, he was seen carrying a sack and walking towards a school. He dumped the body there, the police said.

Residents have said the crime led to fear and panic in the area. The police said the body was found semi-naked.

When the police moved in to arrest Irshad, he opened fire at them.

The girl was looking for a shop in the neighbourhood to buy a mosquito repellent coil, the police said. CCTV footage showed her walking and stopping every few steps. There are spots without any streetlights in the area.

"As soon as we got information, we sent a police team immediately. The area was checked thoroughly by scanning all CCTV cameras. It is visible the accused tried to abuse the girl sexually. When she screamed and fought back, he killed her," Varanasi senior police officer Gaurav Bansal told reporters.

Mr Bansal said further investigation is on.