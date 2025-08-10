Fire Breaks Out During Aarti At Varanasi Temple, 7 Injured Including Chief Priest

A fire broke out during an 'aarti' in the sanctum sanctorum of the Atma Veereshwar Temple in Varanasi, injuring seven people, including the temple's chief priest.

The 'aarti' was held to mark the occasion of Shravan Purnima on Saturday.

According to reports, an aarti lamp came into contact with the cotton-based decorations, triggering a blaze that quickly spread inside the sanctum on Saturday at around 8:00 pm.

The fire triggered panic among approximately 30 devotees present in the temple at the time. Among those injured were seven individuals, including two to three children, who were inside the sanctum sanctorum when the incident occurred.

"Every year on the full moon day of Sawan, the Atma Vishweshwar Mahadev Temple is specially decorated, and worship is performed. This year, the temple was decorated with cotton to symbolise the Amarnath Temple. During the aarti, the cotton caught fire, and it spread quickly. Around 30 devotees were present when the fire broke out. They were evacuated in haste, and many suffered burns" an eyewitness told news agency IANS.

The locals doused the burning cotton by pouring water over it, the police said.

They were initially rushed to the Kabir Chauraha Divisional Hospital in Varanasi. However, all seven were later referred to a private hospital.

One of the victims is reported to be in critical condition, having suffered approximately 65 percent burn injuries.

(With inputs from IANS)

