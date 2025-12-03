Video: Tree In Varanasi Covered With Used Diapers Raises Alarm Over Civic Sense

A viral video from Varanasi showing a residential tree laden with dozens of used disposable diapers, has sparked widespread outrage online and triggered a debate about civic sense and waste management in the country. The video, shared by sustainable lifestyle influencer Shweta Kataria, shows a tree outside a double-story house covered in used disposable diapers. According to the video, a family with a young child lives in the house and has been using the tree for improper diaper disposal instead of utilising municipal waste collection.

Watch the video here:

The video led to strong reactions online, with many expressing shock and criticising the lack of civic responsibility. The incident also prompted discussions among influencers and experts about the environmental impact of disposable diapers, which can take centuries to decompose, and encouraged the use of reusable cloth diapers.

One user said, "This is what made me do a video on how diaper is so toxic for the children and planet! Can't believe this."

Another commented, "Blaming govt for everything is easy but following common civic duty is very difficult for ppl."

A third wrote, "I have raised my daughter in cloth diapers only. Exceptions we're travel etc. & I got all kinds of lectures from people that I am wasting my time, what is the point when everyone is still using plastic diapers. Will you alone save this world, etc, etc. I had several fights to continue using cloth ones."

A fourth added, "This shouldn't be normal. Used diapers hanging on trees and trash thrown outside the house…Then suddenly it becomes the government's responsibility. And our waste collectors are the ones who have to handle this pathetic mess every day. Basic civic sense is the need of the hour.Everyone needs to take responsibility for their waste."

Disposable diapers, made of plastics, synthetic fibers, and chemicals, are a significant environmental problem when not properly processed and can contribute substantially to non-biodegradable urban waste, impacting landfills, water, and public health.