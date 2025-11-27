Viral Video: Bihar Man Urges Train Passengers Not To Litter, Wins Hearts Online

A young man from Bihar is earning praise online for a viral video in which he is seen politely, yet firmly, urging fellow train passengers to stop littering and take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings. Instead of being dramatic, the youth chose a calm and direct appeal to civic duty. He requested passengers to momentarily stop what they were doing and listen to his message.

"One minute, everyone here, if you are using your phone, please switch it off for two minutes and pay attention. See, the government has given us this train. This is our home. If we are carrying such a big bag with us, we should also carry a small plastic bag," he said.

He emphasised that public transport, like the train, is "our home" and should be kept clean. He encouraged passengers to carry a small plastic bag for their waste, store it, and dispose of it in a designated dustbin rather than on the floor or out the window.

"All the people coming here to sell goods, we buy them, but then we throw things down. Is this the right thing to do? Say something, yes or no? Instead, people often say, ‘India is dirty, Bihar is dirty.' But it's because of our habits," he added.

Watch the video here:

A young man from Bihar politely urging train passengers not to litter and to collect waste in a small bag instead.



No Slogans. No Drama. Just Civic Sense.



Real change begins with people like him. Bihar's youth can lead the transformation. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/t8zpealA6K — #YeThikKarkeDikhao (@YTKDIndia) November 26, 2025

The video has been widely shared across social media platforms, with users commending his initiative and the inspiring nature of his simple call to action. One user said, "Truly inspiring! This young man from Bihar shows that real change doesn't need noise, just awareness and action. If more youth follow this path, Bihar can lead a cleaner, more responsible future."

Another commented, "Good move but frankly speaking the dust bin allocated to each compartment is very small and reality is all the trash is thrown on railway tracks by the staff while cleaning. There is absolutely no point to throw the trash in bin.. its a task to manage the trash while traveling."

A third added, "We only believe in rules if they are are attached with penalties. There must strict rules made and implemented everywhere especially the pan masala chewing road and wall painters."

" At least an effort being done by the Young Bharatiya to keep our Motherland Clean. Hats off to his efforts. Well done. All Good things begin in small volumes," stated a fourth.