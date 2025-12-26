Reddit Slams Thar Owner For Ignoring Rules In Well-Organised Chandigarh Society

A Reddit post calling out the poor parking of a Mahindra Thar in a Chandigarh residential society has unexpectedly turned into a viral meme and sparked a fresh round of debate around Thar drivers and road etiquette.

The post, shared by a user named u/imfedup on the subreddit r/CarsIndia, featured a photo showing the SUV parked on a footpath, unlike other vehicles neatly placed in designated basement parking. Captioned, "Chandigarh society where hundreds of cars are neatly parked in basements and designated areas and then there's this one Thar owner," the post drew more than 6,000 upvotes and hundreds of comments.

Users were quick to criticise not just the act but what they described as a growing pattern among some Thar drivers. One user remarked, "The usual suspects," while another wrote, "Thar owners need to be studied, I guess." A particularly popular comment shared a personal observation: "My uncle used to drive a Verna and was pretty normal, but then he switched to a Thar and his whole personality changed, full-time blippers, cutting off, changing lanes unexpectedly, honking."

The post has since taken on a meme life of its own across Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), with users posting similar instances involving Thar SUVs, raising questions about entitlement, civic responsibility, and driving behaviour.

While Mahindra's Thar continues to be one of India's most loved off-roaders, this incident has reignited discussions about how ownership of certain vehicles may influence road conduct, or at least public perception of it.