Doctor, 57, Meets Man On Gay Date, Loses 8 Lakh To Nude Pics Blackmail

A 57-year-old doctor's date at a Varanasi hotel ended in extortion as the man he connected with clicked his nude photos and threatened to circulate them unless he paid up. The doctor was blackmailed into transferring Rs 8 lakh into the accused's account, after which he fled the spot. The doctor has now filed a police complaint. The cops have registered a case and are looking for the accused.

According to the complaint, the doctor was staying at a Varanasi hotel last Sunday when he connected with another man on a gay dating app. The doctor shared his phone number, the address of the hotel and asked the accused, identified as Vikas, to come over. The doctor asked Vikas to get beer bottles.

The complaint says Vikas reached the hotel around 10 pm. He brought beer and snacks with him. After some time, Vikas told the doctor, "Such actions don't suit you at this age. You are in Shiv Nagri, don't do all this." Vikas immediately clicked the doctor's nude photos and then slapped him several times, the complaint says.

Vikas then broke a glass, pointed it at the doctor, and threatened to circulate the nude photos if he did not pay up. Vikas also said he had political links and knew anti-social elements who could murder the doctor. The doctor used UPI and also withdrew cash from an ATM to pay a total of Rs 8 lakh to Vikas that night and the next morning, he said in the complaint.

Ishant Soni, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the doctor had said in his complaint that a man with whom he connected on a gay dating app had blackmailed him into paying Rs 8 lakh. "We have registered a case and action will be taken," the police officer said. He said the case had been registered under Section 308 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, which deals with extortion.

Inputs by Piyush Acharya