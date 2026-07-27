Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo Flight With 194 Onboard Makes Emergency Landing In Rajkot

An IndiGo flight going from Mumbai to Dubai made an emergency landing in Gujarat's Rajkot today after the crew detected smoke in the cargo hold, sources said.

The IndiGo flight 6E 1452 carried 194 passengers. All of them disembarked the aircraft safely after landing.

After detecting smoke in the plane's cargo hold, the pilots contacted Rajkot airport, which then declared a full emergency.

"An IndiGo flight operating from Dubai to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Rajkot airport after smoke was detected in the cargo hold area. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers are safe," Rajkot airport director Diganta Borah said.

IndiGo flies to over 80 domestic and more than 30 international destinations. It operates the Airbus A320 and A321 series planes and the ATR 72-600 turboprop aircraft.