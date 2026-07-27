"Am A Street Fighter": Dharmendra Pradhan To Congress MP's "It Happens" Remark

When Dharmendra Pradhan arrived at the Parliament House on Monday after resigning as Education Minister over the weekend, a large crowd of BJP and NDA MPs turned out to welcome him.

The MP from Odisha got off the car, smiled, folded his hands in namaste and began making his way amid cheers and "Dharmendra Pradhan zindabad" slogans by the ruling MPs.

There were scenes of jubilation as MPs closed in around him, with one MP even putting a traditional cap on the ex-Minister's head and a shawl across his shoulders, throwing their weight behind the leader from Odisha.

One MP remarked that this was the first time a Minister had resigned without facing any allegations.

The Cockroach Janta Party had demanded Pradhan's resignation over the NEET paper leak.

"It happens," Congress MP Jairam Ramesh told Pradhan, who resigned on Saturday as Education Minister.

"Nothing happened," the MP shot back, adding, "I am a street fighter, not an AC-room activist."

Speculation suggests that the BJP MP might be assigned a role within the party organisation or tasked with leading the BJP's campaign for the upcoming assembly elections in five states.

His supporters believe he has "sacrificed" his post in the national interest, a move expected to further strengthen his image among the public and in his parliamentary constituency, Sambalpur.

"I am pained to see the events of the past 10 days. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me," Pradhan said in a statement posted on X on Saturday.

"India's youth power is the real strength of this nation. My resolve is that we will not let the country's youth get trapped in a vicious cycle of confusion," he added.

Read | "To Keep Anti-India Forces Away": Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Education Minister

What Next For Pradhan?

Beyond being a powerful leader of the Odisha BJP, he has played a pivotal role in national politics. He served as the in-charge for the recent Bihar assembly elections and was instrumental in Suvendu Adhikari's victory over Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur constituency during the West Bengal assembly elections.

After the BJP suffered a setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the party failed to secure a majority on its own, Pradhan contributed significantly to the party's win in Haryana. Prior to this, he had played a key role in the party's success as an in-charge in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka.

Soon after he resigned as Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah visited his residence, and top BJP leaders, including party chief Nitin Nabin and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, have endorsed the reforms Dharmendra Pradhan implemented in the education sector.

BJP leaders believe that his resignation is not a sign of waning stature but rather a prime example of "political accountability," "sacrifice," and "national interest."

The 57-year-old Pradhan's resignation could also impact the internal dynamics of the Odisha BJP. Apart from Jual Oram, Pradhan was the only other Cabinet minister from the state.

Pradhan holds a strong grip on the Odisha BJP. Party sources state that the resignation will not diminish the MP's influence in Odisha. He has played a pivotal role in the party's expansion in the state since 2014 and its big success in the 2024 assembly polls. A majority of the state's 78 BJP MLAs and approximately 40% of the ministers in the Odisha cabinet are considered close to him.