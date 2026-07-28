16-Year-Old Lifeguard Rescues Boy Swept Into Massive Waves At California Beach

A frightening moment at a California beach has drawn attention after a young boy was nearly swept away by powerful waves before being rescued by lifeguards and beachgoers. The incident happened on Saturday at Seabright Beach in Santa Cruz, where a young swimmer was pulled into the surf by large waves, reported NYPost.

Scott Vander Dussen, who recorded the incident, told NBC that the boy, believed to be about 10 years old, was swept out to sea as wave after wave crashed over him.

Vander Dussen said the waves caught many people by surprise. He said a lot of people were caught off guard and that the young boy was overwhelmed and swept out within moments.

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As people on the beach watched in fear, a 16-year-old lifeguard jumped into the water and battled the strong waves to reach the child. The lifeguard managed to bring the boy back toward the shore.

Other beachgoers and a second lifeguard also rushed to help and assisted in carrying the boy safely back to the beach.

Eric Trump later reposted the rescue video and praised the young lifeguard. He said the 16-year-old lifeguard should receive the highest civilian honour, adding that it was truly the best of America and saying, "Well done!"

According to NBC, paramedics examined the boy after the rescue, and he was later reunited with his family.