Tejasvi Surya's "Delulu" Jibe At Congress Over Paper Leak Bill

The young people of the country today are expecting the government to fix the system so that question paper leaks stop once and for all and it is the government of Narendra Modi that can deliver, the BJP's Tejasvi Surya told parliament today. Speaking at the debate over the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which was presented in the Lok Sabha today, Tejasvi Surya said a student is "not concerned about what happened under which government, what happened in past history, or what happened in the states when whoever was ruling".

The student who is preparing for the next examination, "is more concerned about who is going to fix the system for the future". "He knows that this government, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, is trying to fix the system once and for all for the better, for his future," he added.

Borrowing a 'Gen Z' term to attack the Opposition over the exam paper leak, he said there is no greater "delulu" than to think that the youth is with the opposition parties.

Lashing out at the Congress, Surya said there has been no conviction in paper leak cases so far since the UPA government didn't pass a similar Bill in 2010. "The student needs solution, not slogans and this Bill provides the solution. It is 30 years late, but first time in the country's history such a law is being passed," he added.

Gen Z lingo made more than a guest appearance in parliament today as another MP, Bansuri Swaraj said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi clocked it by providing a legislative solution".

The bill comes on the heels of weeks of protests over the leak in the papers of the medical entrance exam NEET. Among its key features are stringent penalties, including imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to Rs 10 crore, confiscation of assets of those found guilty, and the establishment of a mechanism to ensure verdicts are delivered within three months.

Pointing to the public anger, Surya said "Education and examination are the only systems in the country where your surname is not asked, where your family's per capita income is not asked, where your caste, your background, or your financial background is not asked". One expects to get fair treatment and opportunity based on hard work.

"So when paper leaks occur, then in that system, it is not just an administrative lapse - it is a breach of trust," Surya said.