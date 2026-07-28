Assam Floods: Death Count Remains At 68, Over 5 Lakh People Affected

The flood situation in Assam improved marginally on Monday, with no fresh fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, though 4.45 lakh people remain affected across six districts, an official bulletin said. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 4,45,495 people have been impacted in Sivasagar, Golaghat, Charaideo, Jorhat, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metropolitan).

The number of affected people was over 5.24 lakh across five districts of the state till Sunday.

No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, with the count in this year's deluge remaining at 68, the ASDMA bulletin said.

Charaideo was the worst-hit district, where 1,88,404 people continue to be impacted, followed by Sivasagar (1,44,461) and Jorhat (74,458), it said.

Altogether 90 relief camps remained operational, sheltering 28,695 displaced people. Additionally, 94 relief distribution centres were also functional.

The ASDMA said the Dhansiri (S) river was flowing above the danger level at Numaligarh in Golaghat district.

Multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF and civil defence personnel, are carrying out the rescue and relief operations, with 67 boats deployed in the affected areas, the bulletin said.

Crop area of 37,139.52 hectares were still submerged, while 26,679 animals have been washed away, it said.

Damage to houses, roads and other infrastructure was reported from various parts of the affected districts, it added. PTI SSG RBT

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