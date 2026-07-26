Assam Flood Death Count Rises To 66, Over 6 Lakh People Affected

The flood situation in Assam improved marginally on Saturday, with nearly 6.55 lakh people still affected across six districts, while four deaths were reported in a day that took the toll in this year's deluge in the state to 66.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), four people have lost their lives in the deluge in a day, with Sivasagar accounting for three deaths, and Charaideo one.

So far, 66 people have died in this year's flood in the state.

While more than 7.05 lakh people were hit by floods across nine districts on Friday, the situation showed signs of improvement a day later, with 6,54,800 still affected by the deluge in Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon and Sivasagar districts.

Sivasagar is the worst-hit district with nearly 2.9 lakh people reeling under the deluge, followed by 1.9 lakh people in Charaideo and more than 1.3 lakh people in Jorhat.

ASDMA said that the administration has been operating 274 relief camps and aid distribution centres in six districts, taking care of 18,902 people displaced due to inundation.

According to its daily bulletin, 810 villages are under water, and 34,970.8 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam. River embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by the flood.

The Dikhou and the Dhansiri rivers are flowing above the danger level in Sivasagar and Numaligarh.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)