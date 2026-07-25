Assam Flood Death Count Rises To 62, Over 7 Lakh Affected Across 12 Districts

The flood situation in Assam continues to remain critical, with the overall death count rising to 62 after 14 more flood-related deaths were reported in the latest Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS) report.

Of the 14 deaths, seven were reported from Charaideo, six from Sivasagar and one from Jorhat.

According to the latest flood bulletin, 7,05,148 people have been affected across 12 districts, while floodwaters have inundated 856 villages under 37 revenue circles. More than 56,606 hectares of crop area remain submerged.

Sivasagar continues to be the worst-hit district, with 3,48,555 affected people, followed by Charaideo with 1,88,404 and Jorhat with 1,26,793.

The districts currently affected are Golaghat, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Nagaon, Biswanath, Jorhat, Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Kamrup (Metro) and Karbi Anglong.

Relief Operations Underway

The report states that 363 relief camps and relief distribution centres have been opened across the affected districts.

Altogether, 1,15,205 people are taking shelter in relief camps, while relief assistance is being provided to over two lakh people through relief distribution centres.

Meanwhile, the Dikhou, Disang, Dhansiri (South) and Kushiyara rivers are flowing above the danger level, and rescue and relief operations are continuing in the affected areas.

Crops And Livestock Hit Hard

The agricultural sector has also suffered a heavy blow, with 56,606.777 hectares of crop area remaining submerged under floodwaters.

The deluge has also caused significant losses to livestock. In the last 24 hours, 17,107 animals and poultry were washed away, while a total of 3,34,020 animals and poultry remain affected by the floodwaters.

Nearly 1,000 People Evacuated

Rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing. On Friday, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the local administration evacuated nearly 1,000 people from various marooned areas to safer locations.

On Thursday, amid the worsening flood situation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited a relief camp in Dergaon and described the situation as "serious", saying he estimates the death count could rise further.

Army, Air Force, NDRF Assisting Relief Efforts

Sarma described the flood situation in parts of the state as "very, very pathetic" and "dangerous" and said the devastation was caused by excessive rainfall in parts of Nagaland and Assam, which submerged large areas of Charaideo and Sivasagar districts, and warned that the situation remains extremely serious as rescue and relief operations continue.

In a video posted on X, he said, "On July 18 and 19, Nagaland got excessive rainfall, particularly in Mon, Mokokchung and Wokha district. At the same time, the Saurideo district of Assam also got excessive rainfall. As a result, a large area of the districts of Charaideo and Sivasagar got submerged. The situation is very, very pathetic, dangerous."

He added, "We are working day and night. We have received assistance from the army. We have received assistance from the air force. We have received assistance from the NDRF. And along with our team of officials and our team of workers, everybody is cooperating with us in this situation. It is a very situation which is beyond description. Home Minister Amit Shah called me yesterday. He is putting a central team on July 25 to assess the damage. Meanwhile, we will continue with our relief operation and we will continue to reach the unreached area."