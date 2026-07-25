'We Know The Pain': Assam Island Sends 20 Boats To Flood-Hit Neighbour

With floods disrupting access to several areas in Upper Assam, residents of Salmora in Majuli, world's largest river island, have sent 20 traditional country boats to neighbouring Sivasagar to support rescue and relief operations.

The boats were mobilised after the Sivasagar district administration sought additional support through the Majuli administration as rescue teams struggled to reach marooned villages. Responding to the request, boat owners from Salmora offered their boats, which were dispatched to the affected district on Thursday.

Officials said the boats will be used to evacuate stranded people, carry relief materials and transport rescue personnel to areas where damaged roads and inundated routes have made access difficult.

Residents said the decision to send the boats was taken without hesitation, recalling that Majuli has itself faced devastating floods over the years.

"We know what people go through during floods. If our boats can help rescue families or deliver food and medicines, that is enough for us," a resident said.

Another resident said the people of Salmora were ready to extend support whenever needed. "Today it is boats. If more help is required in the coming days, we will do whatever we can," the resident said.

With large parts of Sivasagar still reeling from the floods, the additional boats are expected to strengthen rescue and relief efforts in remote villages that remain cut off from road connectivity. The initiative from Salmora reflects how local communities have stepped forward to support one another as the flood emergency continues across Upper Assam.