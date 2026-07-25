"It's A Very Specific Gaze": When Tamannaah Bhatia Called South Cinema 'A Patriarchal Sort Of Vibe'

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who has successfully balanced careers in both Bollywood and South Indian cinema for over two decades, once spoke candidly about the differences between the two film industries.

In an earlier interview with Forbes India, the actor reflected on the expectations placed on female stars, saying commercial South cinema can be more restrictive than the Hindi film industry.

She also shared why she believes women in the South often have to strike a careful balance between glamour and performance to enjoy longevity in the industry.

'The Hindi Film Industry Gives You The Opportunity To Do Either/Or'

During the conversation, Tamannaah explained that Bollywood offers actors the flexibility to pursue either commercial or performance-oriented roles, while those who successfully do both often emerge as superstars.

"In the Hindi film industry, there are two kinds of actors. Those who have a little more artistic take on things, are better off playing certain kinds of characters. They might not certainly do a glamorous song and dance. The Hindi film industry actually gives you the opportunity to do either/or, and the ones who do both inevitably become superstars," she said.

Tamannaah On South Cinema's Expectations

Speaking about her experience in the South film industry, Tamannaah said she understood why some people describe its perspective towards women as patriarchal.

"When I entered the South industry, I understood why people might call it many names. Like it's a very specific gaze. It's a patriarchal sort of vibe or it's a gaze that's not very complimentary," she added.

The actor further explained that commercial South cinema often expects female stars to excel in both performance-driven roles and glamorous song-and-dance numbers to remain successful.

"The south needed to have that star quality to be able to pull that off, so I personally feel like that cinema is as or more restrictive in that sense. I am talking about when you sort of want to make it from a commercial standpoint," she said.

Why Tamannaah Doesn't Like The Term 'Item Song'

During the same interview, Tamannaah also defended dance numbers, saying she prefers to call them "party songs" instead of "item songs."

She pointed out that such songs often become more memorable than the films they are featured in. Referring to tracks like Chammak Challo and Sheila Ki Jawani, she said they continue to remain popular even when the films themselves may not have achieved the same level of success. She also cited actors Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif while discussing how these songs have become cultural phenomena over the years.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Tamannaah was last seen in Odela 2, the sequel to Odela Railway Station. She will next be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Vvan, which is slated to release in 2026.

She is also set to headline Ragini 3, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures.

