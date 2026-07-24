7 Missing In 2 Assam Districts, 25% Flood-Hit Areas Not Reachable

Even as floodwaters have begun receding across parts of Upper Assam, nearly 20-25 per cent of the worst-affected areas in Sivasagar and Charaideo remain cut off, making it difficult for rescue and relief teams to reach marooned villages. Seven people across the two districts remain missing as search operations continue, according to the state government.

Around seven lakh people have been affected across Sivasagar and Charaideo, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday, describing the situation as "very grim" and unlike anything recently witnessed by the two districts.

"Although the water has receded from many places, roads are still not motorable because of the mud and damage caused by the floods. That is the biggest challenge before us now," Sarma said while reviewing the flood situation.

As a result, teams from the Indian Army, SDRF, NDRF and other state agencies are still unable to access some of the affected villages despite extensive deployment, he said.

Traditionally, Sivasagar and Charaideo have not faced floods of this magnitude, making the scale of destruction more severe.

To speed up relief and rehabilitation, two state ministers have been stationed in the flood-hit districts, while the revenue minister has returned to the affected areas after an earlier visit between July 18 and July 20 to monitor the ongoing response.

While conditions have improved in Jorhat and Golaghat as floodwaters recede, restoring road connectivity in Sivasagar and Charaideo remains the government's immediate priority. Officials are working to clear mud-covered roads and reopen access so that relief can reach every stranded family.

Sarma further said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the state of all possible assistance from the Centre. A Central assessment team is scheduled to visit Assam on July 25 to assess the damage caused by the floods.