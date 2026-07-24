47 Killed, Over 7 Lakh Affected In Assam Floods. 5 Rivers Flowing Above Danger Mark

The flood situation in Assam remained critical on Friday, with 7.21 lakhs people affected across 11 districts, according to the latest flood report issued by the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System (DRIMS), Assam.

The affected districts are Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Charaideo, Kamrup, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Dhemaji, Hojai and Kamrup (Metro). Close to 900 villages remain affected by the floods.

Among the worst-hit districts, Sivasagar accounts for 3,92,195 affected people, followed by Charaideo (1,10,755), Jorhat (97,690) and Dibrugarh (13,390). Floodwaters have submerged 24,897.27 hectares of crop land across the state.

The report states that 487 relief camps and relief distribution centres have been opened, including 106 relief camps and 381 relief distribution centres. Altogether 24,418 people are taking shelter in relief camps, while 2,90,826 people are receiving assistance through relief distribution centres.

So far, 6 people have lost their lives in the last 24 hours.

The floods have also severely affected livestock, with 1,38,965 animals impacted and 540 animals, including 500 poultry birds, reported washed away.

According to the report, five major rivers are flowing above the danger level. These are the Burhidihing at Chenimari (Khowang), Dikhou at Sivasagar, Dhansiri (South) at Numaligarh, Kushiyara at Sribhumi, while the Disang River at Nanglamuraghat is flowing above its Highest Flood Level (HFL).

Relief and rescue operations are continuing across the affected districts with the deployment of 111 medical teams, 56 boats, and the evacuation of 8,409 people and 35 animals.

One helicopter of the IAF has also been deployed for rescue operations.