3 Arrested In Assam Over Links To ISI-Backed Sleeper Cell Network

In a major counter-terrorism operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police, with support from the district police of Dhubri, Chirang and Barpeta, has arrested three alleged members of the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN).

The arrested men have been identified as Akramul Islam (26) of Beparipara in Dhubri district, Aminur Rahman (22) of Panbari in Chirang district, and Abdul Hussain (54) of Dabandia in Barpeta district.

The coordinated operation was carried out on July 24 in connection with STF Police Station Case No. 06/2026, following specific intelligence inputs.

According to police, the Shahzad Bhatti Network is an alleged Pakistan-based terror-criminal network involved in recruiting operatives, online radicalisation, reconnaissance of potential targets, anti-India propaganda, logistical support, espionage, illegal procurement of arms, creation of sleeper cells and facilitating terrorist activities across India.

Investigators also allege that the network operates through encrypted communication channels, maintains links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and receives directions from anti-India elements based in Pakistan.

Police further claimed that the network has alleged links with several extremist organisations, including the Khalistan Armed Force (KAF), Punjab Sovereignty Alliance (PSA), Khalistan Liberation Army (KLA), Sher-e-Punjab Brigade (SPB), United Sikh Brotherhood (USB), Sikh Tigers of Khalistan (STK) and Tehrik-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH). According to investigators, TTH had earlier claimed responsibility for the killings of two Punjab Police personnel in separate incidents on February 22 and May 24, 2026.

Police said the network's presence in Assam first came to light during an investigation in Nalbari district on May 22, 2026, when an alleged SBN operative was arrested.

During the operation, investigators seized five mobile phones, seven SIM cards, Aadhaar cards, bank passbooks, debit cards and other documents believed to be linked to the investigation.

Special Task Force SSP Pranab Kumar Pegu said the operation was launched following intelligence inputs about alleged anti-national activities linked to the Pakistan-based network.

“We received specific intelligence inputs about sabotage plans and anti-national activities allegedly being organised by the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network, which is attempting to establish sleeper cells in India. The network initially began its activities in Punjab, Haryana and other parts of the country. During 2026, its activities in Assam and the Northeast came to our notice. Acting on our inputs, the STF launched simultaneous operations yesterday in Dhubri, Chirang and Barpeta, leading to the arrest of three alleged members of the network. The network is based in Pakistan and is allegedly funded from there,” he said.