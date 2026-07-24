"Will Cooperate": Pawan Khera Appears Before Assam Police In Defamation Case

Senior Congress leader and AICC Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera on Thursday appeared before the Assam Police Crime Branch in Guwahati for another round of questioning in connection with a defamation case filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Khera reached the Crime Branch office in the morning and briefly spoke to reporters before going inside. He said he had always respected the legal process and would continue to cooperate with the investigation whenever summoned.

"I always try to appear whenever I am summoned. I could not come on the previous two occasions because I was unwell once and had Rajya Sabha-related responsibilities the other time. I have not been told the reason for today's summons, but I will cooperate with the investigation. However many times I am called, I will appear," he said.

Speaking to reporters, Khera also raised concerns over the recurring examination paper leaks across the country. He claimed such incidents had shaken the confidence of students and parents and said the issue required serious attention from both the government and the opposition.

He also questioned the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), alleging that crucial stages of the examination process, including paper setting, printing, transportation and evaluation, had increasingly been outsourced. According to him, the system needed greater transparency and accountability.

Khera also spoke about the flood situation in Assam, saying the condition in several parts of Upper Assam remained alarming. Referring to reports of deaths and missing persons, he appealed to both the Centre and the state government to ensure that relief, rescue and rehabilitation reached affected families without delay. He added that Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi had already visited the flood-hit areas following directions from Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

The case against Khera relates to remarks he made during the 2026 Assam Assembly election campaign, when he alleged that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma possessed multiple foreign passports and undisclosed foreign assets. The allegations were strongly denied by both the Chief Minister and his wife, who described them as false, baseless and politically motivated.

Following the remarks, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma lodged a defamation complaint with the Assam Police Crime Branch, which registered a case and launched an investigation. The Supreme Court later granted Khera interim protection from arrest while directing him to cooperate with the probe.

Thursday's appearance marked Khera's third visit to the Crime Branch in connection with the case. The questioning continued for several hours as investigators carried forward the probe.