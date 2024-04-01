Assam Crime Branch Summons Randeep Surjewala In Pawan Khera Case Probe

The political controversy surrounding Congress leader Pawan Khera and remarks linked to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife has intensified further, with Assam Police now summoning senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in connection with the ongoing investigation.

According to sources, the Crime Branch of Assam Police has directed Surjewala to appear before investigators in Guwahati on May 23. The summons reportedly comes after statements made by Khera during several hours of questioning by the Crime Branch earlier this month.

The development marks a significant escalation in the politically sensitive case that has triggered a fierce confrontation between the ruling BJP and the Congress in Assam. Investigators are believed to be widening the scope of the probe to examine alleged comments, statements, and social media narratives linked to the controversy.

The case originated after Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera allegedly made controversial remarks concerning the wife of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a political press briefing. Following the remarks, a complaint was lodged in Assam, leading the Crime Branch to register a case and summon Khera for questioning in Guwahati.

Khera had appeared before the Crime Branch earlier this month and was questioned for nearly eight hours. After the interrogation, he refrained from making detailed comments on the investigation but maintained that the Congress would continue its political fight against the BJP-led government in Assam.

The Assam Police probe has since drawn national attention, particularly after investigators indicated that additional Congress leaders could be examined as part of the inquiry. With Surjewala now formally summoned, the political temperature in Assam is expected to rise further ahead of the next phase of questioning.

The Congress has so far termed the investigation politically motivated, while the BJP has defended the police action, asserting that the matter concerns dignity and accountability in public discourse.