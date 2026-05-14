After 12 Hours Of Grilling, Pawan Khera Appears For Day 2 Of Questioning

Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera appeared for the second round of questioning a day after he was grilled for 12 hours by Assam Police in passport controversy case linked to Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Khera is accused of presenting forged documents in press conferences alleging Riniki Bhuyan Sarma of possessing three passports and several offshore assets.

Speaking to reporters after coming out of the Crime Branch office in Guwahati on Wednesday, Khera said, "We are all law-abiding people. We do our work. I am co-operating with them."

Khera stressed on abiding by the law and cooperating with the authorities.

When asked about the long duration of questioning and the intention behind it, Khera declined to comment.

Referring to the matter under investigation, Khera said, "The documents you have seen on Facebook."

The Congress leader also indicated that he had been asked to submit certain documents and said he would return to the Crime Branch office again at 9:30 am on Thursday.

Gaurav Gogoi Comes Out In Support Of Pawan Khera

Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi also reached crime branch during Pawan Khera's appearance and said that his colleague was complying with all legal procedures and exercising his constitutional rights within the framework of the law.

The Congress leader alleged that the FIR was an attempt to suppress discussions surrounding alleged illegal wealth and properties linked to the Chief Minister's family. He claimed the issue had now become a matter of wider public discussion beyond Assam and India.

Gogoi further alleged that central investigative agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department, and police, were being used against opposition leaders, activists, farmers, students, organisations, and journalists instead of targeting corruption within the ruling establishment.

The Congress also raised several Assam-related issues, questioning the BJP government over the delay in granting schdeduled tribe (ST) status to six communities, completion of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) process, and implementation of the Assam Accord.

Congress Hits At BJP Over Uniform Civil Code

Focusing strongly on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Congress accused the BJP of promoting divisive politics in the name of uniformity. The party alleged that while the BJP speaks about "uniformity," it does not genuinely believe in equal rights, equal respect, or equal protection for all citizens.

Congress further claimed that the BJP intends to use the UCC as a political tool and warned that its implementation could gradually weaken the traditional customs, social systems, and legal protections enjoyed by Scheduled Tribes across different parts of the country.