"Assam Made Pawan Khera Eat Pera": Himanta Sarma On BJP's Election Win

Following the BJP-led alliance's massive victory in the Assam Assembly elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a sharp attack on the Congress party and its leaders, saying that the people of Assam had given a fitting reply to Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera's allegations during the campaign.

Addressing party workers and media after the results, Sarma said, "Opposition should not hire Pawan Khera again. Assamese people made Pawan Khera eat pera", taking a sarcastic swipe at the Congress leader over his remarks during the election campaign.

Calling the mandate a "historic and emotional moment", Sarma credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for transforming Assam's image since 2016. He said the people of Assam now view the BJP as the only party capable of protecting Assamese identity while ensuring development.

"Post-2016, Assam's image has completely changed both inside and outside the state. Assam is now being considered a development-orientated state because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah," Sarma stated.

The Chief Minister claimed that the BJP-led alliance crossed the 100-seat mark due to overwhelming public support from all communities. He also asserted that even sections of Assamese Muslims supported the BJP in the election.

Referring to the Congress leadership, Sarma alleged that "people believed the allegations" raised by the BJP during the campaign and claimed that Congress leaders faced rejection from their own communities. He further said that the BJP government would continue raising certain issues even after the elections.

On the national political scenario, Sarma described the BJP's victory in West Bengal as a "national victory", adding that the BJP's growing influence from Bengal to the Northeast would strengthen regional security and development. He also stressed the importance of protecting the sensitive "Chicken's Neck" corridor linking the Northeast with mainland India.

The Chief Minister thanked BJP workers and supporters across Assam and said the massive mandate would make governance and development work "much easier" in the coming years.