BJP's Pradyut Bordoloi, Who Quit Congress, Wins From Dispur In Assam

BJP candidate Pradyut Bordoloi, a Congress MP who had joined the saffron party just before the Assam assembly elections, has won from the prestigious Dispur constituency by 49,667 votes.

Bordoloi defeated Congress' Mira Borthakur Goswami and independent candidate Jayanta Kumar Das in Dispur. Bordoloi polled 1,03,337 votes, while Goswami secured 53,670 votes.

Bordoloi, a Congressman for over five decades, had joined the BJP in mid-March this year, less than a month before the voting in Assam on April 9. He was elected to the Lok Sabha from Nagaon in 2019 and again in 2024

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has established a formidable lead of over 80,000 votes over his nearest Congress rival Bidisha Neog in the Jalukbari constituency, according to the Election Commission.

Sarma is looking to retain the Jalukbari constituency for the sixth consecutive term.

22 candidates fielded by the BJP have already registered wins, while one AIUDF candidate has won from Dalgaon. Mazibur Rahman, fielded by the Badruddin Ajmal-led party, won with a margin of over 28,800 votes.

Earlier, state Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi lost from Jorhat, with the BJP's Hitendranath Goswami getting 23,182 votes more than him.

Although a Gogoi family stronghold, Goswami is the sitting MLA in Jorhat.

This contest was Gogoi's first Assembly contest, with the Congress leader having earlier represented Jorhat in the Lok Sabha.

