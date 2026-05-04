"Not Just A Comfortable Victory": Jay Panda On BJP's Assam Lead

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is heading for a massive victory in the Assam Assembly Elections 2026, with early trends indicating a huge mandate in its favour.

Party election in-charge Jay Panda said calling it a "comfortable victory" would be an understatement, as the BJP looks set to cross even the three-fourths majority mark.

"It was evident a long time ago that people of Assam have full faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the double-engine government," said Panda. Early trends show strong support for the ruling party, putting it on track to win a third term in power.

"To call it a comfortable victory is an understatement" : BJP Assam election in-charge Jay Panda (@PandaJay) #ResultsWithNDTV pic.twitter.com/PDEPFXKqT1 — NDTV (@ndtv) May 4, 2026

"People of Assam had made up their mind to give us their blessings for the third term. It is not just a comfortable victory, not just the two-thirds majority, but looks like we are going past the three-fourths majority," he added.

Looking at the early trends, the BJP is performing well across most parts of the state. In Upper Assam, the stronghold of the Gogoi family, the BJP is leading in 35 seats, while Congress is far behind and has lost ground compared to the last election.

In the hills and Barak Valley, Congress is leading in 7 seats and the BJP in 6. In Lower Assam, the BJP is ahead with 12 seats, while the Congress is trailing at 10.

In Central Assam, the BJP is leading in 31 seats, which is 7 more than last time. Congress is far behind at just 8 seats. In Bodoland too, the BJP is ahead in 13 seats, a big jump from before, while the Congress is leading in only 1 seat.

On allegations raised by the opposition about elections, Panda hit back, saying these complaints only come when they lose. "When they win, everything is fine, EVMs, Election Commission, but when they lose, they start blaming the system. Congress is not ready to accept reality," he said.

Panda also pointed out that PM Modi has visited Assam around 80 times during his tenure, in contrast to his predecessor, who, despite being a Rajya Sabha member from Assam, visited just 10 times.

In the April 9 elections, Assam recorded a historic 85.91 per cent voter turnout, while also reporting its highest-ever female voter turnout at 86.5 per cent. The voting was held across all 126 Assembly constituencies in the state.