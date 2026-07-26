Mekhela Chadors For Women, T-Shirts For Children: Assam's Flood Relief Plan

Two lakh women affected by the deadly floods in Assam will receive one pair of traditional 'mekhela chador' from the Bharatiya Janata Party, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday.

He further said children will get clothing, including t-shirts.

Lakhs of people have been displaced in the recent floods in Assam, especially in districts including Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat.

Sarma said the initiative to provide clothing to the affected people is expected to cost around Rs 12 crore, a part of which the BJP plans to collect from its workers.

Appealing to BJP workers to actively participate in relief efforts, the chief minister urged every party member to extend support to flood-affected families.

"The Assam BJP aims to collect Rs 12 crore from party workers to help the flood-affected people in the state. We will give clothes to two lakh women and two lakh children," he said.

Party workers willing to contribute up to Rs 2,000 have been asked to deposit the amount with their respective local MLAs.

Those wishing to donate more than Rs 2,000 can do so by cheque to the BJP's designated bank account, the details of which have been shared on the party's official social media handles.

Assam has been battered by deadly floods that reached its upper parts due to heavy rainfall this year. The situation improved on Sunday, with water levels receding in areas that did not receive overnight rainfall.

The Assam floods have impacted at least 6.5 lakh people across six districts. According to official figures, a total of 66 people have lost their lives in the deluge this year.