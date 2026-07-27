UK Couple Stunned To Find Cash Stash Buried Inside Their 100-Year-Old Home

A couple in the UK got the surprise of a lifetime after discovering what appeared to be a hidden stash of cash inside their historic home. The unexpected find, tucked away in an old paint can, has gone viral on TikTok, where the video has attracted nearly 200,000 views. As per Newsweek, Luisa and her husband, Dan, live in a house built before the 1900s. Curious about a bricked-up space beneath the steps leading to their cellar, they decided to investigate what had been hidden there for decades.

Among the items they found were pieces of coal and an old, decaying paint can that was dirty, insect-filled and gave off a strong ammonia-like smell. Unsure of what was inside, the couple left it untouched for months.

An old paint can was hiding cash

When they finally gathered the courage to open the container, they recorded the moment on their phone. To their astonishment, the can contained bundles of banknotes dating back to the 1970s, worth more than 1,000 pounds (Rs 1.27 lakh). Luisa later said the family had never imagined they would find money inside. She described it as an unforgettable experience, especially for their children, who were thrilled to witness the discovery.

"None of us were expecting money inside. It was such a fantastic memory for the kids; they will remember it forever," she told the outlet.

The surprise windfall came at the right time

The timing of the discovery proved especially helpful. Luisa said she was out of work at the time, and the money allowed the family to pay some bills and treat their children.

"It was nice to treat the kids a bit and catch up on any bills. It took some stress off us for a few weeks," she added.

After the video went viral, many social media users pointed out that older UK banknotes featuring Queen Elizabeth II can often still be exchanged through banks. Others suggested checking whether any of the notes were rare collectibles, as some older currency can fetch more than its face value among collectors.

Not the first unusual discovery

Hidden treasures in old homes are not uncommon. In another widely reported case, a woman searching the secret attic of the house she had bought with her fiancé discovered a vintage wedding dress neatly packed away in a box. Unable to trace its original owner, she later said she hoped to repurpose the dress as part of her own wedding celebrations.