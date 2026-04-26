UK Couple Shares Lottery Win With Neighbour Battling Cancer

A couple in the UK has experienced a rare moment of luck once again, decades after winning their home in a competition. Pamela and Anthony Hiscocks, residents of Melksham, have won a share of a major prize through the People's Postcode Lottery after their postcode SN12 7HB was selected. The couple is part of a group of seven households who will split the £1 million prize, with each receiving £142,857, reported People.com.

Pamela, 79, said they have been lucky in the past but this is just amazing. Anthony, 82, said it is not real and he is flabbergasted and gobsmacked.

Pamela said they can pay for everyone to have a once-in-a-lifetime holiday and added that she would like a cruise. She also said she is preparing for her 80th birthday and her 60th wedding anniversary with Anthony this October. She added that she wants to help her 26-year-old granddaughter Amy with her wedding and said it would be nice to treat her granddaughter and her boyfriend.

Other neighbours also shared their reactions to the win. Gary Walker, 57, who has known Pamela since she worked as his school lunch lady, is among the winners.

Another couple, Lesley, 77, and Philip, 79, also received the same prize share. Lesley, who is undergoing treatment for lung and kidney cancers, said it is the first bit of luck they have had for a long time and that doctors told her they cannot cure her but they can give her time. She added that after everything, for this to happen is just fantastic and said that so far they have given her time and that is all she can really ask for.

Pamela said it is lovely winning with a friend and added that they are very close and good friends. She said it is nice that they can share it together and that she would feel terrible if she had won and her friend had not, adding that they are just lovely people.

The win comes nearly 60 years after the Hiscocks first struck luck when they won their home in a sweepstakes. Anthony said the house was part of a new estate built by a company in Bath, where the first 60 buyers had a chance to win their homes through a slogan-writing competition. He said his slogan, "choose your plot and win the lot," won, and added that the house was worth £3,175 at the time, which was about three years' wages in those days.