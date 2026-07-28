"21 Students Died, And BJP Garlanded Dharmendra Pradhan": Congress' Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP Gagurav Gogoi pointed out the contrast in Dharmendra Pradhan resigning as Education Minister after a 37-day student protest over the NEET paper leak and the BJP MPs welcoming him to Parliament as if he has returned after fighting a war with Pakistan.

Dharmendra Pradhan, who resigned over the weekend, was cheered and welcomed with "Dharmendra Pradhan zindabad" slogans as he arrived in Parliament on Monday.

There were scenes of jubilation as MPs closed in around him, with one MP even putting a traditional cap on the ex-Minister's head and a shawl across his shoulders, with the MPs throwing their weight behind the leader from Odisha.