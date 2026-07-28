One In Four NTA Reform Panel Recommendations Still Await Action

A comprehensive overhaul of India's examination system, promised after the NEET-UG 2024 controversy, remains far from complete. Despite accepting all 101 recommendations of the K Radhakrishnan committee, the government has so far fully implemented only 57, leaving several key structural reforms unfinished.

The latest round of appointments and organisational changes at the National Testing Agency (NTA) marks the first major push towards institutional reforms that had remained largely on paper. While examination security measures were rolled out soon after the committee submitted its report, broader changes aimed at strengthening the agency's internal capacity gathered momentum only over the past week following fresh protests over alleged examination paper leaks.

Upon reviewing the K Radhakrishnan committee report and tracking the measures actually implemented, NDTV has found that another 10 recommendations have been partially implemented, while 27 remain pending. Three recommendations are currently under implementation, and four others have been announced but are yet to be rolled out.

Structural Reforms Finally Gain Momentum

Among the key recommendations that have now begun to take shape are the restructuring of the NTA, strengthening the agency with domain-specific leadership, expanding specialised manpower, and building psychometric expertise to modernise assessment methods.

Last week, the NTA announced 16 new permanent posts and advertised senior leadership positions in cybersecurity, digital forensics, assessment research, and test-centre operations. It also initiated the recruitment of young professionals through the UPSC's PRATIBHA Setu portal, saying the exercise was aimed at reducing dependence on outsourced manpower while implementing the Radhakrishnan committee's recommendations.

Despite the latest recruitment drive, staffing shortages continue to remain a concern. Official data show that only 24 of the NTA's 39 sanctioned permanent posts are currently filled. The agency also depends on 73 contractual employees and 124 outsourced personnel to conduct 15 major national entrance and eligibility examinations.

A panel member, on the condition of anonymity told NDTV that the NTA's dependence on outsourced personnel was one of the committee's key institutional recommendations. "The agency needs permanent expertise in psychometrics, assessment design, cybersecurity, digital forensics, and test-centre operations to build long-term institutional capacity rather than relying on contractual arrangements", the member said.

Early Focus Was On Examination Security

The first set of recommendations to be implemented centred on tightening examination security ahead of JEE (Main) 2025.

These included Aadhaar-based authentication, enhanced frisking, repeat biometric verification after bio-breaks and stricter candidate verification procedures at examination centres.

The government has also implemented stronger governance mechanisms, closer coordination with state governments and examination-indenting agencies, revised standard operating procedures, AI-enabled surveillance, improved encryption protocols, secure transportation and storage of question papers, enhanced grievance redressal systems, and tighter confidential examination processes.

Several Major Changes Still Await Rollout

Some of the committee's most significant recommendations, however, have not yet been implemented.

These include conducting large entrance examinations in multiple sessions, introducing a multi-stage format for NEET-UG, reducing the high-stakes nature of entrance examinations through multiple opportunities for candidates, and eventually shifting NEET-UG to a computer-based, multi-session format. While the government has announced plans to implement these measures, they are yet to be rolled out.

Among the 27 recommendations that remain pending are the proposed DIGI-EXAM identity verification system on the lines of Digi Yatra, hybrid and computer-assisted transmission of question papers, mobile testing centres for remote areas, adaptive testing, an oversight mechanism for coaching centres to reduce student anxiety, international collaborations with global testing agencies, and the recommendation that the NTA should primarily conduct entrance examinations instead of recruitment tests.

Short-Term Measures Outpace Long-Term Reforms

The seven-member committee divided its recommendations into two phases, 60 short-term measures and 41 long-term structural reforms.

Implementation has progressed faster under the first phase. Of the 60 short-term recommendations, 46 have been fully implemented, three partially implemented, two are under implementation, three have been announced for rollout, and six remain pending. Among the prominent changes was the rationalisation of CUET subjects from 63 to 37 beginning with the 2025 edition.

Progress on long-term reforms has been considerably slower. Of the 41 Phase-II recommendations, only 11 have been fully implemented, while seven have been partially implemented. One recommendation is under implementation, one has been announced, and 21 remain pending.

Another panel member told NDTV that the committee did not envisage examination reform as merely strengthening security around existing tests. "It recommended a phased redesign of the examination architecture itself, including multi-session testing for high-volume examinations, exploring a multi-stage format for NEET-UG and, in the longer term, transitioning to computer-based testing. While several security-related measures have been implemented, these structural recommendations are still awaiting execution", this member said.

The high-level committee, headed by former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan, was constituted in June 2024 after allegations of irregularities in NEET-UG 2024. It submitted its report in October that year, recommending a comprehensive overhaul of the NTA through stronger governance, tighter oversight of outsourced vendors, enhanced coordination with states, and technology-driven safeguards for both pen-and-paper and computer-based examinations.

NDTV has reached out to the Ministry of Education for its response. This story will be updated when the ministry responds.