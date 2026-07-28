Delhi Gets Fresh Spell Of Rain, Orange Alert Issued For Next Few Hours

Parts of Delhi received rain on Tuesday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an 'orange' alert for more rain at several places over the next few hours.

Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, recorded 32.4 mm of rainfall till 8.30 am, followed by the Ridge at 37.6 mm, Lodhi Road at 36.7 mm, Ayanagar at 4 mm and Palam at 0.8 mm, the IMD said.

The weather department has issued an 'orange' alert for many parts of the city for the next few hours, warning of cloudy skies with moderate rain accompanied by gusty winds.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius, 1.8 notches below normal.

The capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 77 at 9 am, in the 'satisfactory' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

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