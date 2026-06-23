NEET Paper Leak: 'Some Teachers Turned Predators,' Dharmendra Pradhan Tells NDTV

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in an exclusive interview with NDTV, spoke about the preparations for the NEET UG re-examination and explained how the test was conducted successfully following the paper leak controversy.

Referring to the irregularities that surfaced during the earlier exam cycle, Pradhan said some of those entrusted with responsibility had failed in their duty. "NTA had placed its trust in certain teachers, but some of them did not fulfil their responsibility. Rakshak hi bhakshak ban gaye (the protectors themselves turned predators)," he said.

Speaking about the re-examination, the minister said the government's priority was to ensure a fair and secure process for meritorious students nationwide. "The meritorious students of our country have done well, and they are going to score good marks," he said.

Pradhan said the biggest challenge this time was preparing the question paper. To address this, teams of experts were constituted and the scope of the paper-setting process was widened. He said no one knew which question paper set would eventually be finalised.

The minister further said all teachers involved in setting the paper were kept in isolation for several days and had no access to the internet during that period. According to him, these measures helped ensure that the question papers were prepared properly and that the examination process was conducted smoothly.

The NEET UG re-examination was held on June 21 amid heightened scrutiny following paper leak allegations and other irregularities in the earlier exam. The government and the National Testing Agency had put additional safeguards in place to ensure the integrity of the examination.