'We Were Told Not To Tell Anyone': Soha Recalls Learning About Saif Ali Khan And Amrita Singh's Secret Wedding At School

When Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh married in 1991, their wedding came as a surprise not just to the public but also to Saif's younger sisters. The actor was 21 while Amrita was 33 when they got married after a whirlwind romance. The ceremony happened so suddenly that none of their family members attended it. Years later, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi have opened up about how they first learnt about the marriage while they were still in school.

"We Were Told Not To Tell Anyone"

Speaking to Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Saba Pataudi recalled that both she and Soha were in school when Saif got married. Saba, who was 15 at the time, said, "He got married when we were in school."

She further remembered being called to the principal's office after news of the wedding appeared in newspapers.

"We got a call in the principal's office from the parents saying you won't tell anyone anything. We don't know how real the news is because it was in the newspapers by then. So we were told that we shouldn't tell anyone."

Neha Dhupia expressed surprise that the sisters were not present at the wedding. Responding to this, Soha said, "Also, we were very young then. I remember my French teacher told me. It was a last-minute affair."

Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla Witnessed The Wedding

Earlier, designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla had shared details about the couple's intimate wedding, revealing that they signed as witnesses on the nikaahnama.

Recalling the events on Namrata Zakaria's YouTube channel, they said, "We signed as witnesses at their nikaahnama. One fine day, they came to us and said, 'We want to get married now!' It was Saif. Dingy [Amrita] was still undecided. They were in love, and he was living with her; it must have been six or eight months. He was ready for it. She was yes-no, yes-no."

They also revealed that the wedding was organised at the last minute, with both a maulvi and a pandit being called.

"She got ready in whatever fit her, because there was no time... Fortunately, from her mother, she got some fantastic jewellery. Saif wore a bandhgala. Then, the maulvi said, 'What is your name? Your name has to start with A.' All four of us started looking at each other, and the pandit says, 'Aziza'. That was a runaway bride, it was insane. Driving back, her mother called her... Eventually, they took it in their stride," they recalled.

Saif And Amrita Later Parted Ways

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh remained married for 13 years before separating. They are parents to daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

In 2012, Saif married actor Kareena Kapoor. The couple have two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Amrita Singh, meanwhile, never remarried.