Vivek Oberoi Reacts To Salman Khan's Boss Take On Trolls Over Katrina Kaif's Bodyshaming

Days after Salman Khan called out trolls on national television, Vivek Oberoi reacted to the superstar's stand during a recent chat.

Defending Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi said, "Trolling karna bhi nahi chahiye, trolling negative cheez hai, positive kaam itne hain life mein karne ke liye, kya negative mein pade ho (You shouldn't troll anyone. There are so many positive things to do in life. Why indulge in negative things?)."

Vivek Oberoi's response comes after Salman Khan called out trolls for attacking Katrina Kaif over her postpartum weight gain and roasted the paparazzi for clicking 'inappropriate' shots of female actors from the back.

"Why do you troll somebody who gets pregnant? Pregnant hone ke baad everyone puts on weight... Jab woh picture mein wapas aayegi toh woh fit ho jaayegi... she wants to spend time with her family," Salman said on Bigg Boss 20 last weekend.

He didn't stop there.

The actor also spoke about being targeted online over his age, with social media users commenting that he has grown old.

"Of course, I'm 60 years old, yaar," Salman said. "You cannot be Maine Pyar Kiya all the time... this age has become (a topic) suddenly (log kehte hain) woh budha ho gaya hai... what do you want to troll... mujhe pata hai mujhe kaun kaun troll karta hai... hum react nahin karte... humare fans club itne saare hain... humko kya farak padta hai... bolne do inko...," he added.

In an angry moment, Salman removed his shirt and hat, wiped off his makeup on camera and challenged trolls to mock him.

He then showed off his fit physique, making it clear that he didn't get bothered by criticism.

Salman also spoke about the online criticism directed at his brother Sohail Khan and others. "Pehle apne aap ko dekho, apne jism ko dekho uske baad karna yeh sab... apne maa baap ko dekho... uske baad troll karna... mazak udana Sohail ke upar, Varun ke upar it's not done," he said. "Jitna trolling karna hai kar lo, phate hue joote bhi pehenta hoon...," Salman added.

Salman Khan slammed the paparazzi over inappropriate shots.

Vivek And Salman Had A 'History'

Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya fell in love during the shoot of the film Kyun!Ho Gaya Na..." Vivek, Aishwarya's affair took an ugly turn when the actor got involved in a public feud with Salman Khan.

Before Vivek Oberoi, Salman Khan was in a relationship with Aishwarya Rai and they reportedly broke up on bitter terms.

Vivek Oberoi has been married to Priyanka since 2010. She is the daughter of former Karnataka minister late Jeevaraj Alva and reputed dancer Nandini. The couple are parents to a daughter and a son - Vivaan Veer and Ameya Nirvana.

Salman and Katrina reportedly began dating in the mid-2000s after working together. Katrina later acknowledged in a 2011 interview with Cosmopolitan that Salman was her first serious relationship.

Katrina has been married to Vicky Kaushal since 2021. They welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, last November.

Also Read| Internet Calls Salman Khan 'Pookie' For Standing By Katrina Kaif Amid Postpartum Bodyshaming