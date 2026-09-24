'<i>Jaanwaron Se Pyaar Karo, Insaanon Se Nahin</i>': Sunita Ahuja's Cryptic Dig After Govinda Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With Komal Rani

A day after Govinda visited Lalbaugcha Raja with rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani, Sunita Ahuja reacted strongly in front of the media.

"Insaanon se achha toh janwar hote hain. Insaanon se jitna bhi pyaar karo, woh dhoka hi dete hain; jaanwar se pyaar karo, woh chipke rehte hain. Jaanwaron se pyaar karo, insaanon se nahin. Dhokebaaz hote hain insaan (Love animals, not human beings. Human beings betray, animals stay loyal)," Sunita Ahuja told the media.

Govinda visited Lalbaugcha Raja with rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani on Tuesday to seek blessings, hours after Sunita's solo visit.

The video showed Govinda dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, while Komal Rani was seen wearing a red and yellow saree.

Upon noticing the paparazzi, the actor greeted them with a chant of "Ganpati Bappa Morya." Komal waved to the photographers.

The duo's visit came hours after Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, arrived at the pandal by herself to seek blessings. The star wife was seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha and interacting with those around her during the visit.

Rumours about Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar's relationship status have been doing the rounds for some time, particularly after their joint public appearances. Speculation was rife when the two were photographed together at the Mumbai airport.

Following the appearance, Sunita Ahuja discussed Govinda and Komal during a phone call with Rakhi Sawant. The star wife claimed that the two were planning to get married.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, however, dismissed the claim and maintained that there was no possibility of a second marriage as the actor continues to be married to Sunita.

Govinda was also spotted with his children, Tina Ahuja and Yashvardhan Ahuja, during Ganpati celebrations.

He and Komal Rani Swarnkar will be seen together in an upcoming film, titled Roopa. The movie marks Govinda's return to the big screen after a prolonged absence, with the actor also taking on production duties. Komal Rani has been announced as the female lead.