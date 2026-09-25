"<i>Hum Famous Ho Rahe Hai Toh Aapko Kya Taqleef Hai</i>?": Govinda On Lalbaugcha Raja Visit With Komal Rani

Govinda has reacted to the attention surrounding his recent visit to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai with his rumoured girlfriend and co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar.

What's Happening

The actor addressed the speculation in a recent interview with ANI, saying that the visit was connected to his upcoming film, Roopa, in which Komal will star opposite him.

Govinda said that he had gone to the pandal to pray for the success of Roopa. He also pointed out that he had visited religious places with his co-stars Karisma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon in the past.

"Log toh aise react kar rahe hai...Main Roopa film ke liye prarthana kar raha tha. Main isse pehle Karisma (Kapoor) ke saath gaya tha, voh good luck raha tha mera, films hit hue thi. Raveena ke saath bhi gaya tha, film hit hue thi. Iss time main Rani ke saath gaya hu. Praarthana ki hai (People are reacting as if, I don't know what has happened. I was there to pray for my film Roopa. I have been there with Karisma Kapoor also in the past. Following our visit, our films became hits. I have also visited temples with Raveena Tandon. This time, I was there with Komal Rani. It was only to seek blessings)," Govinda said.

The actor also questioned the continued discussion around Roopa and his association with Komal. He said he did not understand why people were concerned about the film getting attention even before its release.

"Pata nahi kya logo ko kasht hai? Shuru ho raha hai toh uspe itna charcha kaise hai. Hum famous ho rahe hai toh aapko kya taqleef hai (I don't know what is the problem. If my film is getting started, why is there so much of discussion around it. If we are getting famous, why do you have a problem?)"

Background

Govinda's comments come after his appearance at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with Komal Rani sparked speculation about their relationship.

The two are set to share the screen in Roopa, adding to the interest surrounding their public appearances together.

Amid the ongoing chatter, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja also appeared to make a cryptic comment about relationships and betrayal.

She was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport with her pet dog when she told the paparazzi, "Insaano ko jitna bhi pyaar do faayda nahi hai, dhoka hi dete hain. Inko (pets) pyaar karo hamesha chipke rehte hai. Winter mujhe hamesha chhodhne aata hai. Insaano se achche toh janwar hote hai. (No matter how much love you give humans, it is of no use because they always betray you. Love these pets and they will always stay close to you. Winter always comes to see me off. Animals are better than humans)."

She further said, "Janwaron se pyaar karo, insaano se nahi. Dhokebaaz hote hai insaan (Love animals, not humans. Humans are untrustworthy)."